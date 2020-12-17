Kennett, Mo. students must have doctor’s note to continue virtual learning

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Some parents of students at a Heartland school district are upset about a change in its COVID-19 virtual learning procedures.
The district is now asking its virtual students to return to in-person learning.
A letter was sent out for the families of students at the Kennett school district. That letter stated that in order for students to remain virtual throughout the school year, they must have a doctor’s note.
“I feel that it’s unfair,” Arnessa Johnson said. “Because everybody wants to be safe.”
Arnessa Johnson is a parent of a child who said families should be able to continue to choose how the kids learn because the virus is prevalent within the area.
“Some kids are still bringing it to school. I get a call once or twice a week saying they’ve come in contact with a student that caught it,” she said.
Dr. Chris Wilson, the superintendent of Kennett Public Schools, said it’s not about removing the family’s choice to remain virtual, it’s about statistics that show a high amount of virtual students are failing.
“If that student’s health care provider says, ‘hey, we think it’s in the best interest this student stays at home and not come to in person learning,’ we’re going to continue to offer the virtual to that student,” he said.
But Dunklin County Health Center Director of Nursing Kim Hughes said the growing trend of infections are in the 0-19 age group.
“We are seeing the teenagers rise, but we are also seeing grades drop. It’s putting added stress on parents, teachers, and kids.”
Some parents said they were a bit confused as to why you must provide a note now when coronavirus cases in the area are on the rise.
Dr. Wilson’s numbers are only focused on the Kennett #39 School District.
He said, as of Friday, Dec. 18, six students are in quarantine and no students have tested positive for COVID-19.
The district does have rapid COVID-19 tests, provided by the state.
Since November 30, 26 students have used the quick result test and none have tested positive.
Wilson went on to say that since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, a total of 73 total students in the district have tested positive for COVID-19, which is 3.7 percent of the student population.
There are currently 1,949 students in the school district.
Superintendent Dr. Chris Wilson said for a student to remain virtual throughout the spring, they must present the health care provider’s note on or before January 4.
