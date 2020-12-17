Proposed bill would designate future museum as National Cold War Center

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The future National Cold War Center in Blytheville took a big step towards coming to fruition Thursday.
Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman introduced a bill that would designate the museum at Eaker Air Force Base as the National Cold War Center.
“Eaker Air Force Base played a key role in the defense of our nation during the Cold War—we ought to preserve its legacy and encourage the continued education of future generations. Our bill will officially recognize the museum in Blytheville as the nation’s National Cold War Center, which will help preserve this important history and be a boon to local tourism,” said Cotton.
“The Blytheville Air Force Base exhibition is dedicated to sharing the stories and educating the public about the community’s role in our national security. I’m proud to honor the accomplishments of the men and women who served at Eaker Air Force Base by recognizing the museum as the National Cold War Center so we can pay tribute to their contributions to our defense,” Boozman said.
Mary Gay Shipley, the chairman of the board of directors, says the center will be beneficial to the community, and visitors and tourism will generate extra cash.
“It will be a huge boost to the economy because we are a sales tax-driven economy, and so having something that draws tourists to the community will be very beneficial in terms of our sales tax collection,” said Shipley.
She says that it will not only benefit Mississippi County but all of Arkansas.
“And even on a grander scale, I think it will help draw people off the interstate, help us show what we have to do in Arkansas in general, not just Mississippi County,” said Shipley.
Shipley says they are very excited to be one step closer to having the project completed. They began the envisioning process a year and a half ago.
Shipley says that the Cold War affected millions of people around the world. This museum will help tell the stories.
They hope to have the bill passed by early January. If passed, that will give them some of the funding needed to complete the project.
Eaker Air Force Base, the site of the museum, was home to approximately 300,000 men and women from 1942-1992 and is considered one of America’s best-preserved Strategic Air Command Alert Aircrew Facility and Nuclear Weapons Storage Area.
