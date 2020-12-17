Showers likely throughout Saturday

We woke up to temperatures in the 40s this morning with scattered showers around Region 8. As a cold front moves through, the chance of scattered showers will stay with us throughout the day. The rain moves out later tonight, leaving us with some patchy fog as you wake up Sunday morning. We’ll come away with a quarter to a half-inch of rain with this system. Temperatures behind the front will be as cold. In fact, we will see above average temperatures to start off the week. Our next chance of rain arrives on Wednesday with a strong cold front that will bring back colder temperatures for our Christmas holiday!