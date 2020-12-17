Four arrested, charged with first-degree murder in Baxter County case

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Law enforcement with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI arrested a fourth person in connection to a Baxter County case where investigators reportedly found human remains in a burned car.
According to a press release, Ashley Nicole Hendricks was arrested in Siloam Springs Thursday afternoon.
Hendrix faces first-degree murder and kidnapping charges. She received a $500,000 bond, and will be extradited to Baxter County.
This comes after three people were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the case.
Deputies from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office went to Old Arkana Road south of Mountain Home on Wed., Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. after a 9-1-1 call stated there was a burned car with possible human remains inside.
Authorities from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police, the Mountain Home Police Department, and the Baxter County Coroner’s Office went to the scene.
The body was sent to the state crime lab in Little Rock to determine the cause of death.
Investigators later obtained search warrants on the vehicle and two homes near Mountain Home.
During the investigation, one of the suspects, Skylar Brazil, ran from law enforcement. A K-9 dog team later found Brazil hiding, and he was arrested and taken to the Baxter County Detention Center.
Two other suspects, Ryan Lindsey and Allison Cunningham, were arrested Thursday near Brownsville, Texas, by officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
All three are charged with first-degree murder, according to the press release.
Brazil received a $500,000 bond, while Lindsey and Cunningham received a $1,000,000 bond.
