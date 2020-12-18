Arkansas sees new record for COVID-19 tests administered

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -The state of Arkansas saw a record number of new tests performed in the state, according to the latest numbers released by the Arkansas Department of Health.
On Friday, the latest numbers showed the state conducted 13,816 PCR tests since Thursday and a 5,282 increase in antigen testing, leading to a combined 19,078 tests conducted since Thursday.
The Arkansas Department of Health also reported 2,878 new cases and 733 new active cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 22,392.
An additional 27 people died from the virus, raising the death toll to 3,139.
Hospitalizations fell to 1,073, down eleven from Thursday, while the number of people on ventilators dropped to 181, down seven.
Craighead County was fourth in the state for new cases Friday, with 118 new cases reported. Pulaski County led the way with 355 new COVID-19 cases.
“The 19,000 plus COVID-19 tests reported today are a record high. There continues to be a high level of spread throughout our communities, in both highly-populated areas and more rural areas,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. “We must remain diligent over the weekend and not relax in following the public health guidelines.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.