Arkansas State football adds Cam Jeffery to 2021 recruiting class

Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones announced Friday that high-school standout safety Cam Jeffery from Tuscaloosa, Ala., has signed with the Red Wolves as part of their 2021 recruiting class.
An Alabama high-school all-state product who helped lead American Christian Academy to a 12-1 record and the Class 4A semifinals in 2020, Jeffery becomes the 11th player to ink with the Red Wolves after they added 10 players on the first day of the early signing period.
“We are excited to add another new member to our football family with the signing of Cam Jeffery,” said Jones. “Cam is an individual that we have built a strong relationship with over a long period of time. Cam comes from a very strong program in American Christian Academy out of Tuscaloosa. We will continue to build upon this 2021 recruiting class and it will ever be evolving over the next month leading up to the February signing date.”
Jeffery finished his senior season with 125 tackles while playing in the secondary. He saw action on both sides of the ball as a junior, catching 34 passes for 800 yards and 15 touchdowns while also posting 29 tackles and four interceptions.
The 6-0, 195-pound Jeffery is listed as a 3-star prospect by Rivals, which also ranks him as the No. 59 safety in the nation and No. 31 overall player in the state of Alabama. He is a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, listing him as the No. 36 athlete in the country and No. 19 overall player in the state.
ESPN also shows Jeffery as a 3-star prospect, as well as the nation’s No. 45 athlete and No. 20 player in Alabama. He was also recruited by schools such as Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Auburn. Jeffery is the third defensive back to sign with the Red Wolves this year.
