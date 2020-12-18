Arkansas State WR Jonathan Adams Jr. turns pro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you played college football in 2020 you have the option to come back in 2021 because of COVID-19.
Jonesboro’s own made it official. Arkansas State wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. is turning pro, he declared for the NFL Draft.
He tweeted a thank you letter last night to the Red Wolves fan base. The JHS alum led the Sun Belt and is top 5 nationally in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. He had 79 catches for 1,111 yards, and 12 scores this season.
Adams missed the finale with a hairline fracture in his hip, but he’s expected to be ready for combine workouts. The JHS alum received invites to the Hula Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game. Adams was also a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award.
