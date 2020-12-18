Busy week for Blytheville fire crews as crews battle three separate fires

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a busy week for the Blytheville Fire Department, as crews battled three separate fires.
According to officials with the fire department, the first fire happened Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the 1000-block of Highland Avenue.
The call came in around 4:30 p.m., and crews remained on the scene for almost two hours.
Crews believe electrical problems in the attic started the fire, and no injuries were reported.
The second fire happened on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at a vacant home on the 2200-block of W. Rose Street.
The call came in around 7:45 p.m., and no injuries were reported. Officials with the fire department believe arson is suspected in the case, though the fire remains under investigation.
The third fire happened at the 200-block of Coleridge Street. Crews responded to the fire just before 4:40 p.m. and stayed on scene until just after 6 p.m.
Two occupants were in the home, and one person was taken to a local hospital for their injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
