Cross County Sheriff’s Office warns you to look out for credit card theft

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Cross County authorities warned residents to watch out for credit card theft.
In a Facebook post, the Cross County Sheriff David West said a deputy tried to fill their car with gas.
Within 30 minutes, someone reportedly attempted to use the deputy’s card in Oklahoma. Card services caught and refused service due to time and distance between stations.
The sheriff’s office later learned of multiple card number thefts in both Cross County and Woodruff County.
Investigators notified the Secret Service, and an investigation began.
After inspecting the pumps at the stations, officials found two card scanning devices and noticed the pumps had been open while the businesses were closed.
“A card reader was installed on the inside of these pumps,” the post noted. “We noticed that the security tape was tampered with on one of the pumps.”
The sheriff’s office asks you to be vigilant and keep an eye out for any tampering on machines that accept debit or credit cards.
