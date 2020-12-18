Doctor recalls COVID-19 vacccination experience

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Dr. Valencia Andrews-Pirtle received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination Thursday once it came in.
She says that the flu shot hurts significantly worse than this one.
“The vaccination did not hurt much. I barely felt it,” said Dr. Andrews-Pirtle.
Dr. Andrews-Pirtle wanted to record getting her shot because she says she can finally come to work without constantly being worried after so long.
“Now I can come to work Monday, and I can be happy,” she said.
However, Dr. Andrews-Pirtle reminds people that we are not officially off the hook and need to continue to follow CDC guidelines to release the pressure off the healthcare facilities.
She says the large gatherings can wait.
“Later people, later. We got to give the healthcare workers and the hospitals a break,” Dr. Andrews-Pirtle said.
Now that the vaccinations have officially begun, Dr. Andrews-Pirtle thinks it is the best way to end a challenging year on a more positive note.
“We have something positive and that is so hopeful to me,” she said.
Dr. Andrews-Pirtle encourages everyone to take the vaccination once it becomes available to the public.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.