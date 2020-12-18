Elementary school security officer dies

By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 18, 2020 at 7:49 PM CST - Updated December 19 at 7:18 PM

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville Elementary School announced the death of their school’s security officer on social media.

Tommy Bennett was a Blytheville alumnus, serving the school as a school board member and commissioned school security officer.

The school says that Bennett cared very deeply for the students and staff in the Blytheville community.

They ask that people keep the family, community, and school in their thoughts and prayers through this very difficult time.

