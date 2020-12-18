Food Bank fills students’ backpacks ahead of Christmas Break

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As schools let out for Christmas break, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas has been working hard to get their backpack program ready to head out with the kids.
The food bank delivers food for several weeks at a time to 30 local schools. Right before Christmas break, they encourage them to put any extra inventory sent into the backpacks for kids.
This year alone, they’ve seen a 20% increase in the number of families seeking food assistance.
“We expect in 2021 the number of people seeking food assistance will increase,” CEO Christie Jordan said.
Each week, the backpack program helps 1,200 students, and they’ve met the need throughout the entire pandemic.
The students get items such as cereal, cans of soup, and beef jerky.
Jordan said this would not have been possible without food and monetary donations.
“We are incredibly grateful for all of the generous donations that have allowed the FBNEA to continue providing food for our schools, our school programs that we work with, our food pantry programs throughout Northeast Arkansas, and we will distribute more food this year than any year in our history,” she said.
Since starting school food pantries that serve students and their families, it’s helped more.
They’ve partnered with eleven schools. In the past couple of months, they’ve served 580 households, and more than 2,000 people.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.