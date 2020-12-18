Grizzlies dominate Hawks in preseason game at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Beale Street Bears are back in town, even if it is just for a dress rehearsal. The Grizzlies hosted the Atlanta Hawks in the first of two matchups in Memphis to close the NBA Preseason.
Dillon Brooks was the hot man for the Grizzlies at FedExForum. Dilly has it working from downtown, four of five beyond the arc. The midrange good as well, with 24 points four assists, four rebounds for Dillon to lead the way.
The showstopper, of course, Ja Morant. If Ja gets in the lane, you can pretty much forget it. Morant, slicing and dicing his way through the Hawks Defense with patient precision all night. Double-Double with 18-points and13-assists for Morant.
Jonas Valenciunas adds 20 points and 13 rebounds. Grizzlies with another runaway victory final score 128-106. The Grizzlies face off against the Hawks again in the Final Preseason game on Saturday at 7:00 pm at FedExForum.
