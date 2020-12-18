Harding University donates freezer to store COVID-19 vaccine at Unity Healthcare

SEARCY, AR (KAIT) - Harding University’s College of Sciences donated a freezer to Unity Healthcare in Searcy for the storage of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The University’s COVID-19 task force was formed in April with campus and community leaders.
Unity’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roddy Lochala was asked to join the task force.
Dr. Lochala asked the task force if any low-temperature freezers could be used to increase Unity’s storage capabilities.
Harding’s College of Sciences had recently been under construction and the college purchased an extra low-temperature freezer.
Unity Healthcare received the freezer on Nov. 13, waiting on the approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
