Jonesboro lawmaker submits COVID-19 bills ahead of legislative session

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - State Senator-elect Dan Sullivan of Jonesboro has sponsored or co-sponsored nine different bills for consideration in the upcoming legislative session in Jan. 2021.
In recent months, Sullivan has been vocal about his views on the public health emergency issued by Gov. Asa Hutchinson through executive order.
The bills focus on the COVID-19 response, including terminating the public health emergency, which would also eliminate the governor’s executive orders over the past several months, including the mask mandate, and to amend the Arkansas Emergency Services Act of 1973.
It would ensure healthcare professionals have the tools needed to combat coronavirus by amending the act.
Sullivan says that most of the bills would affirm what the governor has done.
“We filed this package of bills to let the people know that we don’t oppose the governor. We just oppose his overreach of what we think is the constitutional authority,” Sen. Dan Sullivan said.
Senate Bill 16 would be toward worker compensation provisions.
Senate Bill 17 looks at suspending certain provisions of the worker’s compensation law due to COVID-19.
Despite lawmakers not meeting as a committee over the state emergency order Sullivan says that the spirit of working together has always been apart of the general assembly.
“We do want to work with the governor, and I hope that he’ll want to work with us,” he said.
