Jonesboro police investigating two more catalytic converter thefts; business hit for second time in a month

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Two more catalytic converter thefts have the Jonesboro Police Department searching for suspects in the case.
According to a police report, the first theft happened at JT White Hardware & Lumber, 915 E. Parker Rd., on Dec. 17, just after 7:45 a.m.
The victim told police took the converter from a 2011 GMC Sierra white pickup truck.
The second theft happened at Ed’s Supply Company, 5304 E. Highland Dr., around noon on Dec. 17.
According to the police report, someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2013 white Toyota Tundra.
The recent thefts add to the list of catalytic converter thefts Jonesboro police continue to investigate.
Police continue to receive thefts regularly. This is the second time in six weeks that a catalytic converter was taken from JT White Hardware & Lumber.
Anyone with information regarding the thefts can call Crimestoppers at 870-935-7867 (STOP) or Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.