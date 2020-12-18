Lawrence Memorial receives COVID vaccine, discusses capacity

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - More hospitals around the state are starting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, including Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
“Something that we’ve been waiting on for many months now is finally in our own building,” Josh Conlee, President of Lawrence Memorial Health, said.
Lawrence Memorial gave the vaccine to many employees at the hospital, but they also wanted to make sure the community was taken care of.
“We reached out in that regard for the few remainder doses that we had and reached out to our first responders, our EMS, and start making a list,” Conlee said. “I’m happy that we’re able to get all of our employees who wanted the first batch, as well as hit many of our providers in the community for our community’s sake.”
Conlee says the process and the 68 shots given all went smoothly.
“This is being rolled out in the safest manner possible,” Conlee said. “With every attention paid to making sure that every person who gets the vaccine is taken care of.”
Conlee says the hospital followed ADH guidance on who gets the vaccine first, with the hospital polling employees on who would like to take it.
Those who got the shot were monitored for 15 to 30 minutes to ensure no complications.
“[The COVID vaccine] has undergone the same process that every vaccine goes through,” Mitchell Nail, media relations manager at St. Bernards said. “It’s not something that you get the shot and [say] ‘see you later,’ we’re making sure that everyone stays well... When it comes time for the general community to receive it, [our hope is] that they will have full confidence that they are getting a safe and effective vaccine.”
Conlee says the vaccine could not have come at a better time, with hospitals still seeing issues with capacity, especially in the ICU units. While Lawrence Memorial does not have ICU units, Conlee says they’re feeling the same strain on their medical-surgical beds.
“The same capacity issues in some areas of ICU in many facilities are being seen in the med-surge as well,” Conlee said. The total capacity at the moment is still a concern for all involved.”
As of Dec. 10, Lawrence Memorial has one COVID case, but they did have struggles with COVID in Lawrence Hall, their nursing home attached to the hospital from August to October.
“It’s each person’s choice to take [the vaccine],” Conlee said. “I will say that we are very excited, very grateful that we have it to be able to better our community, better the health of our facility and community as well.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.