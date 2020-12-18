US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot in arsenal

--Both vaccines carry “a remote chance” of causing a severe allergic reaction. Moderna’s study turned up none of these, though a handful were reported in Britain and Alaska as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations got underway. The vaccines’ ingredients aren’t identical. Still, after any COVID-19 vaccination, people should stick around for 15 minutes – or 30 minutes if they have a history of severe allergies – so if they do have a reaction, it can be treated immediately.