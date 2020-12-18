NEA Baptist and St. Bernards discuss ICU bed availability

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As funeral homes become overwhelmed by COVID-19 deaths, ICU beds in the state are also becoming limited.
On Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 37 ICU beds are available statewide.
NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital has three wings devoted to 18 ICU beds each. One of those wings is for positive COVID-19 patients.
CEO Sam Lynd said those beds have been full the last few weeks.
On average, 2-5 patients move out daily, but the hospital quickly fills those spots back. At 3 p.m. on Dec. 18, they had only two beds open.
Lynd said they could expand the number of ICU beds throughout the hospital to meet the demand. In total, they have 318 ICU beds.
Each nurse in the ICU Unit takes care of two patients. He said everyone feels the workload.
“Our teams continue to come to work with the highest patient load, the most critical patients we’ve seen in a long time and do that on a day in, day out basis,” he said. “Many of which are working extra hours, extra shifts to ensure patients are taken care of.”
At St. Bernards, they have 77 adult ICU beds, with 71 of those filled.
In weeks past, they mentioned staffing has been an issue and continues to be. While they work long hours, their main focus is what the community is doing to help.
“I just feel that everybody should do their part. It takes all of us,” Patient Transfer Director Cynthia Teague said.
“We think it’s not going to happen to us until it does. I wish people could come to work with me every day to see the heartbreak this is causing. This is not just something we can just push off. The patient can be fine and in 5 minutes not with us any longer,” ICU Nursing Director Emily McGee said.
“It’s a lonely illness and it’s not something any of the nurses want to have to go through. But you know, it is sad that some people still do not take it seriously and still try to politicize the virus. it’s not a political issue,” VP of Heart Care Center, Cancer Center, and Perioperative Services Connie Hill said.
Hill mentioned some patients, after getting over the virus, still have respiratory issues three months later.
They encourage those who have tested positive to consider donating antibodies at any local area hospital.
