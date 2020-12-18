5A East play tipped off Friday evening. Jonesboro & Batesville split a doubleheader in Independence County. Keyln McBride had 31 points, Jesse Washington 25 as the Hurricane won the boys matchup.
Meanwhile Greene County Tech swept a twinbill with Nettleton. Brooke Barnes had the go ahead bucket with 3 seconds left as the Lady Eagles beat the reigning 5A state champs.
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/18/20)
Jonesboro 89, Batesville 57 (Boys)
Batesville 83, Jonesboro 50 (Girls)
Greene County Tech 51, Nettleton 49 (Girls)
Greene County Tech 77, Nettleton 54 (Boys)
Searcy 60, Paragould 54 (Boys)
Marion 70, West Memphis 54 (Boys)
Marion 46, West Memphis 44 (Girls)
Westside 64, Ridgefield Christian 56 (Boys)
Corning 41, Piggott 38 (Boys)
Cross County 50, Marmaduke 41 (Boys)
Sloan-Hendrix 81, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 61 (Boys)
West Side Greers Ferry 78, Izard County 70 (Boys)
BIC 54, Rector 47 (Boys)
Mammoth Spring 64, Maynard 32 (Boys)
Palestine-Wheatley 68, McCrory 64 (Boys)
McCrory 72, Palestine-Wheatley 48 (Girls)
Tuckerman 54, England 28 (Girls)
Green Forest 51, Salem 33 (Boys)
Harding Academy 61, Newport 19 (Girls)
