Saturday last day to turn in Angel Tree donations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you took an Angel Tree tag to buy gifts for a child or senior in need, Saturday is the last day to turn in those donations to the Salvation Army.
Friday, the Salvation Army and volunteers were hard at work preparing Angel Tree gifts for around 700 kids and seniors in the Jonesboro area. Gift donations are due by Saturday, Dec. 19, preferably by the afternoon.
That gives the Salvation Army time to find out how many angels still need gifts so they can fill in the gaps.
Major Beverly Lawrence said while they have enough toys to make sure those missed children have presents for Christmas, it might not be the special present they were wanting.
“You know they have something they’ve dreamed about having, whether it’s a special doll or a special game, a special ball. So we’d like to make sure they get those if at all possible,” Lawrence said.
If you want to donate general toys for ages newborn-12, coats, or blankets, you can also drop those off.
You can take donations to the Salvation Army at 800 Cate Ave. or to 3027 Distribution Drive.
The Angel Tree gifts will be given out to families starting Monday morning.
