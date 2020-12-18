What you need to know: Dec. 18

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Clouds increase Friday ahead of our next storm system. Rain develops overnight into Saturday morning. That will keep temperatures down through the day.
A half-inch of rain or less is expected. After the rain, temperatures slowly make their way into the 50s early next week. A cold front will arrive near Christmas Eve to bring in much colder air for Christmas Day.
News Headlines
Three people from Baxter County face murder charges after an investigation into a burned vehicle containing human remains was found.
Federal investigators have charged two people in connection with the kidnapping and abandonment of a two-year-old boy who was dropped off at a Goodwill donation center in Mississippi.
It’s a hurry up and wait moment on Capitol Hill as congressional negotiators on a must-pass, almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package struggled through a handful of remaining snags Thursday.
We’ll tell you how COVID-19 is impacting college graduation ceremonies.
The King of Rock and Roll could help America beat COVID-19.
Elvis Presley helped the U.S. wipe out another deadly disease decades ago.
An Arkansas girl battling cancer asks Santa for a simple gift.
