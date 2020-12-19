Fighting food insecurity over Christmas break with 20k+ meals

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - After Batesville Schools returned from Thanksgiving Break, they started prepping for their Christmas break meal plan.
The district had already served over 8,000 meals leading up to Thanksgiving.
The district believed it could beat that so they set a goal for 10,000 meals, but they passed their goal just a week later when they reached 17,000 meals.
By Friday, they had 20,020 total meals for students.
Batesville School District Communications Coordinator Megan Renihan said this will help tackle food insecurity they see in their community.
“There is a need for that and for us to be able to fill and know that our children are going to be fed during Christmas break,” Renihan said. “Might even help alleviate some of those families with food. So they can take care of their kids and just have a normal Christmas this year.”
Every student received 7 breakfasts, 7 lunches, 7 snacks, and 14 milks.
On Friday morning, employees and students joined together to load up the buses and deliver the food to the student’s homes.
