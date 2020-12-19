FOA continues to increase diversity with recent production

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Foundation of Arts is back with one of its traditions, The Nutcracker Ballet.
And, since the birth of the FOA in the 80s, the stage has been open to all walks of life. However, within the last three or four years, there has been an intentional strategy to increase diversity.
Saniah Mitchell has been performing with the Foundation of Arts for nine years. This year, she’s the first African-American to take the lead role in the Nutcracker as Clara Stalhbaum.
“Saniah is precious. She has grown up with us. We think of her as one of ours and we do that with all of our students,” Executive Director, Kristi Pulliam said.
Mitchell says she feels the pressure but calls it good pressure of being a positive influence for other little girls.
“I started the first year I started dancing. I was a doll,” Mitchell said. “I’m excited. This is something that I have wanted since I was a little dancer on this stage.”
Pulliam says art is the intersection of truth and beauty.
“We’ve always been very welcoming of all different types right. All religions, all colors, all creeds because what we want is just people who want to create together. But, about three and a half years ago, we decided that we wanted to intentionally reach out to make sure we were as diverse of a population as we could be,” Pulliam said.
That inclusivity is something Mitchell says she’s thankful for.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity, especially in such a small community, I’m glad we still have diversity. As an African-American Clara and then we have some diverse Sugarplums and diverse party people. It’s not just me; we have a really good diverse group,” Mitchell said.
“Representation does matter because what it does is it feeds all different philosophies so that we can rise to a level of truth that we all can understand each other a little better and create better and more beautiful things,” Pulliam said.
Each playing an important role to make a perfect story.
“Such a perfect Christmas story and experience and to see our community putting it on I think it’s something beautiful we love to share and something you would love to see as well,” Mitchell said.
If you would like to purchase tickets for the show, click here.
You can also purchase tickets to watch the show virtually through the above link.
