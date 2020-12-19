Governor: High number of deaths should ‘motivate’ us to protect loved ones

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We have over 50 deaths reported in Arkansas Saturday as the state reported 2,693 new COVID-19 cases.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the latest increase brings the death toll to 3,191.
115 of the 2,693 new cases came from Craighead County, placing the community in 4th place statewide.
- Pulaski: 281
- Benton: 279
- Washington: 202
- Craighead: 115
- Pope: 105
We know over 200 new cases in Arkansas also came from the correctional facilities.
With the new cases, the state added 674 active cases bringing the total of active cases right now to 23,066.
Hospitalizations are down 12 to 1,061 and ventilator use declined 4 to 177.
“I know everyone is getting ready for Christmas & the pandemic is the last thing we want to think about, but our new cases & high number of deaths should motivate us to protect our loved ones by wearing masks & social distancing. Just about everyone’s being careful. Keep it up,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.
