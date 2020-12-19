Jonesboro mayor says hospital staffs are overburdened

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In a news release Friday, the City of Jonesboro announced COVID-19 guidelines would remain through the holidays and into 2021.
Both Mayor Harold Perrin and Mayor-elect Harold Copenhaver have ordered council and committee meetings to remain virtual in the coming weeks.
The city staff will rotate working from home to prevent the spread within departments.
Mayor-elect Copenhaver’s administration will take over on Jan. 1 and they will proceed with caution.
“As the coronavirus has not abated in Jonesboro, I don’t want to expose staffers unnecessarily and certainly will extend Mayor Perrin’s order until we see improvement,” Copenhaver said.
The news release stated Thursday was the first day of more than 1,000 active cases reported in Craighead County.
That’s why both Perrin and Copenhaver urged people to follow guidelines through the holiday season.
“It’s critical,” Perrin said. “Our hospital staffs are overburdened, and too many of our loved ones are suffering already. We have to get control of this pandemic in Jonesboro.”
The meetings will continue to be broadcast on FacebookLive and Suddenlink Channel 24, or by going online to Jonesboro.Legistar.com and choosing the appropriate meeting to watch live or recorded video and view agendas.
You can participate either by sending an email to CouncilComments@jonesboro.org or by calling 870-336-7248 when agenda items are being discussed.
