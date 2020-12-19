Poplar Bluff students raise money, learn business

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A class of Poplar Bluff High School students learned business and baking for a good cause.
They raised more than $1,000 in cash to donate to charity.
Trenten Buckelew, a high school senior, said his business class decided to make hot cocoa bombs to raise money.
“We roughly came up with the idea,” he said. “We had a goal of 75 bombs to make by the end of our experience and a goal of $500 raised. And we ended up raising over a thousand and made a little over 300 bombs.”
Senior Madison Moore said what started out as a way to learn how to manage a business, quickly became a fundraiser.
“We sold them during school,” she said. “Like during lunch. One week we did order forms. We sent those out, so they were pre orders.”
And the money raised was then donated to Project Christmas Promise.
“It’s an organization. A person adopts kids to buy their Christmas presents for them.”
In order to give back to those who are less fortunate.
“A lot of the families in our community do have a hard time right now due to COVID. As a class, we learned collectively how to come together and help families in need while also, of course, following guidelines and staying safe.”
Next year, Ms. Davis’ class will choose a different product to help them learn about business.
