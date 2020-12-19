‘We can put our trust in it’: U.S. senator John Boozman on COVID-19 vaccine

He urged Arkansans to follow the advice of health care professionals on the overwhelmingly expressed confidence they have in the vaccine. (Source: John Boozman/Facebook)
By Jorge Quiquivix | December 19, 2020 at 10:55 AM CST - Updated December 19 at 11:02 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A U.S. senator from Arkansas announced Saturday morning that he got the vaccine to protect against COVID-19.

In a post on Senator John Boozman’s Facebook page, he said he decided to get it following the recommendation of the Office of the Attending Physician.

He added that this puts us on the path to normalcy.

“We can all be proud of the American ingenuity and investment that has resulted in this lifesaving vaccine,” Boozman said.

He then urged Arkansans to follow the advice of health care professionals on the overwhelmingly expressed confidence they have in the vaccine.

“I firmly believe we can put our trust in it,” he said.

Several area hospitals and facilities announced they began administering the vaccines to their front-line workers this week.

