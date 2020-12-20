A-State students celebrate Fall graduates amidst the pandemic

Congratulations graduates,” said Welch. “On behalf of the entire university system, I want to tell you how incredibly proud we are of this monumental accomplishment to your life. It has been an incredibly difficult year, but honestly, I think your graduation means more because you had to overcome obstacles and persevere in an environment that no one in our lifetime has ever had to face, and because you’ve done that, you have proven that nothing is going to stand in the way of reaching your goals and achieving the dreams in your life.”