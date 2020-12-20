A-State students celebrate Fall graduates amidst the pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Arkansas State University graduates got to walk the stage on Sunday to receive their diplomas during the Fall graduation ceremony.
Proud parents, family, and friends filled Centennial Bank Stadium as they watched A-State graduates have their special moment.
Seats were spaced out on the field, and families sat six feet apart, while graduates and attendees wore masks.
Graduate Chancellor Roberts said that 2020 was a rough year, and he’s excited to walk the stage.
“It’s been very different. I’ve enjoyed it. About after Thanksgiving, we went online, and I really missed my professors and students, but I’m very happy to see some of them here with me right now,” said Robert.
Roberts says that it has been a long waited four years.
He’s proud to be an A-State alumn and glad he was able to overcome all of the challenges 2020 threw his way.
“Commencement is always a time of excitement here at Arkansas State as we celebrate along with you a milestone achievement,” Chancellor Kelly Damphousse told the graduates. “Like me, many of you are the first in your family to earn a college degree. Others among you represent the second, third, or fourth generation in your family to attend Arkansas State.”
According to a news release, members of the ASU System Board of Trustees were unable to attend.
However, System President Chuck Welch and Board Vice-Chair Price Gardner sent messages that played on the Centennial Bank scoreboard.
Congratulations graduates,” said Welch. “On behalf of the entire university system, I want to tell you how incredibly proud we are of this monumental accomplishment to your life. It has been an incredibly difficult year, but honestly, I think your graduation means more because you had to overcome obstacles and persevere in an environment that no one in our lifetime has ever had to face, and because you’ve done that, you have proven that nothing is going to stand in the way of reaching your goals and achieving the dreams in your life.”
“Congratulations to each of you on your graduation. We wish you the best of luck as you move forward in the next chapter of your lives, whether it means pursuing additional education or certification for putting your skills to work,” Garnder added.
