Bald Knob man killed in early morning crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash on State Highway 258 just west of Bald Knob Saturday morning killed a 35-year-old man.
According to a crash report by Arkansas State Police, Bradley W. Sandford, of Bald Knob, was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger west on Highway 258 around 4 a.m. in White County.
“He failed to maintain control, exited the roadway and overturned,” the report stated.
Police said Sanford’s car then struck a tree.
The report added that the weather was cloudy and the road wet at the time of the crash.
