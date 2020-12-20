Fans no longer allowed to attend games at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One month after announcing plans to allow fans back into FedExForum, local health officials are making changes to game attendance once more.
Forum officials say Memphis Grizzlies and University of Memphis Men’s basketball games will once again be without the cheers of fans.
Due to the pandemic and spiking virus cases in Shelby County amid the fall surge and the holiday season, this protocol will be in place until further notice.
Grizzlies fans who are plan holders will automatically be credited to their account and Ticketmaster is set to refund single-game ticket holders.
U of M season and single game ticket holders will receive an email with more information or visit GoTigersGo.com.
