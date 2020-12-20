Governor: High number of deaths is ‘heartbreaking’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 57 of the 1,536 new COVID-19 cases came from Craighead County, according to Sunday’s update from the Arkansas Dept. of Health.
Craighead County ranked fifth in the state for its new case growth.
The ADH also reported 46 new deaths today, bringing the death toll to 3,237.
Hospitalizations and the use of ventilators were also slightly down.
Hospitalizations in Arkansas are down 4 at 1,057 while ventilator use was at 170, down 7 from Saturday.
“The high number of Arkansans who have died is heartbreaking,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “As we are 5 days out from Christmas, let’s protect each other. What we do will determine how we start our new year.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.