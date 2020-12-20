Great Conjunction so rare it hasn’t occurred in almost 400 years

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 400 years later, the Great Conjunction of 2020 takes place Monday, Dec. 21.
It’s become popularly known as the “Christmas star.”
Jupiter will be 550 million miles away, and Saturn will be 1,005 million miles away.
The two planets will be one-tenth of a degree apart. It’s the closest they’ve been in 397 years.
Kenneth Renshaw, a NASA ambassador, said that on Monday night, it should be visible by telescope and possibly binoculars. He said it will be quite the sight to see.
“It’ll be really something to see. It’ll be really two bright planets about a tenth of a degree apart, which is about a fifth of the diameter of the moon,” said Renshaw.
Renshaw says that it’s a once in a lifetime view that folks should take advantage of.
“Go out and look and I mean it will be spectacular. Both planets are very bright, and they’ll be so close together you know. We haven’t seen two things together as far as stars or planets or anything in our lifetime,” said Renshaw.
Renshaw says that it’s even more unique that the conjunction will happen on the winter solstice.
