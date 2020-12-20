Hogs rally back to defeat Oral Roberts 87-76

Obanor scored to open the second half to ORU to tie its largest lead of 12 (42-30). From that point, Arkansas went on a 19-6 run – including a 10-0 spurt – to take a 49-48 lead with 12:49 left. However, ORU responded with a 7-2 run to grab a four-point cushion (55-51) with 11:34 to go. An 8-0 run by the Hogs was answered with a 7-3 run by ORU ad the game was tied 62-62 with 8:23 remaining.