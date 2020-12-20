5 injured in 6-vehicle crash on HWY 67

TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - Several crews spent Friday night working a 6-vehicle crash with multiple injuries.
According to the Tuckerman Fire Department & Volunteer Ambulance Service’s Facebook page, the multi-vehicle crash happened at the 99-mile marker on Highway 67, between exit 95 and 102.
Crews cleared the scene just before 9 p.m.
5 people were either minorly or severely injured and transported to 3 different hospitals.
The Tuckerman Fire Department & Volunteer Ambulance Service thanked Newport Fire/EMS, White River Ambulance, Survival Flight & a Pro Med unit that helped in the transport of the injured.
They also thanked Arkansas State Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Tuckerman police for their help.
