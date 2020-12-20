One airlifted to hospital in Sunday shooting, JPD investigates

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured.
According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the shooting happened in the 4700 block of Caraway Road just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
A male victim arrived at the residence and was shot multiple times by a person in the home.
The victim was transported to a local hospital before he was airlifted to a Memphis hospital.
He’s in stable condition at this time.
According to Smith, the suspect fled on foot and police are searching for a person of interest.
If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 935-STOP or JPD at (870) 935-5657.
