One airlifted to hospital in Sunday shooting, JPD investigates

Jonesboro police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured. (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 20, 2020 at 1:28 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 2:21 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured.

According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the shooting happened in the 4700 block of Caraway Road just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.

A male victim arrived at the residence and was shot multiple times by a person in the home.

The victim was transported to a local hospital before he was airlifted to a Memphis hospital.

He’s in stable condition at this time.

According to Smith, the suspect fled on foot and police are searching for a person of interest.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 935-STOP or JPD at (870) 935-5657.

