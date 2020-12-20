Police hands out toys and turkeys during traffic stops

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - Instead of pulling people over to write speeding tickets, Marmaduke police handed out gifts to drivers Sunday.
Members of the police department handed out toys to kids and 40 turkeys to families.
They did random traffic stops and visited homes to distribute the items.
Police Chief Scott Chambers said 2020 was a rough year, and they want to help in any way that they can.
“People have lost their jobs, they haven’t been able to work or work as much,” Chambers said. We want to make sure that everyone can give.”
Regina Mason received a turkey and toy for her son. She says she’s thankful the police hand-delivered it tight to her house. She says it shows the police are thoughtful.
“It was very nice of them. They’re just very nice,” said Mason.
Chambers said he is thankful for the support he and his officers received from the community.
All of the toys were received last Saturday through a toy drive.
The community responded greatly, and because of the community’s generosity, they’re able to make Christmas a little more special for families in need.
