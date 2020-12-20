Suspect found in old storm cellar after multi-county chase, crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several law enforcement agencies chased 2 people in a vehicle through Craighead and Jackson counties Sunday.
Cash Police Chief Paul Slagley told Region 8 News around 11:30 a.m., an officer tried to pull over a vehicle on Highway 226 near Craighead County Road 179 after the driver and passenger weren’t wearing a seat belt.
The driver drove away at a high rate of speed sparking the case.
The suspects drove on Highway 226 to Jackson County, then turned on Highway 224 to Swifton, Ark., before getting on Jackson County Road 75.
While driving on CR 75, the suspect’s vehicle ran into a field after failing to negotiate a curve.
Officers found a female inside the car and took her into custody.
About 25 minutes after the crash, Chief Slagley’s K9 partner managed to track down a male suspect in 5 minutes.
Slagley said that suspect was hiding from officers in a storm cellar full of water.
The male suspect is a felon, so they are awaiting a probable cause hearing Monday to confirm the charges.
Slagley confirmed no one was injured in the chase and crash.
