Christian Brothers University postpones start of spring semester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christian Brothers University is delaying the start of the spring semester because of the ongoing COVID-19 surge.
In a letter dated Dec. 18, CBU President Jack Shannon and Vice President for Academics Paul Haught write the start of the spring semester is delayed by two weeks.
“Public health experts currently anticipate that the number of COVID-19 cases will substantially rise after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays,” reads the letter. Given these projections, the CBU leadership team and the Board of Trustees have decided to postpone the start of the Spring 2021 semester by two weeks to Saturday, January 30.”
The school is adjusting deadlines for adding or dropping classes and more. Check for updates to the academic calendar.
CBU will still forgo spring break and maintain the Easter holidays of Thursday, April 1 through Monday, April 5.
Classes will end Monday, May 17 with final exams to follow May 19 through May 24.
The 2021 commencement will be postponed two weeks to Saturday, May 29. The ceremony is scheduled for the Renasant Convention Center in a space CBU says allows for ample room for social distancing.
The ceremony will honor both classes of 2020 and 2021. More details will be announced later.
