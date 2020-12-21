Flights resume after Memphis Air Traffic Control Center re-opens

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Flights have resumed after Memphis Air Traffic Control Center cleaning complete.
Earlier:
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a “ground stop” Monday afternoon for Little Rock and all surrounding commercial airports.
According to a news release from Shane Carter, public affairs and governmental relations director at Clinton National Airport, the FAA’s Memphis Air Traffic Control Center is closed for COVID cleaning.
“All incoming and outgoing traffic will be suspended until the order is lifted at approximately 2:30 p.m.,” he said.
Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide more details as they become available.
