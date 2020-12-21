Crowley’s Ridge College plays 4th D1 opponent this month, Pioneers fall to Lipscomb

K.J. Corder had 15 points and 8 rebounds but Crowley's Ridge College fell to Lipscomb on Monday. (Source: ESPN+)
By Crowley's Ridge College Athletics | December 21, 2020 at 5:48 PM CST - Updated December 21 at 5:48 PM

Lipscomb (Tenn.) University made nine first-half three-pointers and went on to a 97-60 win over the Crowley’s Ridge College Pioneers.

Lipscomb (4-5) led 50-27 at the half as seven different Bisons made shots from long range in the first half.

CRC (3-11) was led by K.J. Corder with 15 points and Kyle Moore added 14 points on the afternoon.

UP NEXT

The Pioneers will take a week’s breather to enjoy the holiday break before both men and women travel to face the Eagles of Pensacola Christian (Fla.) College. Tipoff for the men will be at 7 p.m. on December 5th, with the Lady Pioneers tipping at 5 p.m.

