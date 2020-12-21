Dec. 21: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, Dec. 21, plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Foggy conditions early today will improve as an approaching cold front kicks up steady westerly winds.
In fact, afternoon highs are set to surge into the low 60s despite this front.
Dry weather holds Tuesday before a second cold front delivers a quarter-inch rainfall on Wednesday.
As we head into the Christmas holiday, a blast of cold Canadian air invades Region 8.
News Headlines
The so-called “Christmas Star” will shine bright over Region 8 tonight.
Instead of handing out speeding tickets, police in one Region 8 town stopped drivers and gave them presents.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the high number of Arkansans dying from COVID-19 is “heartbreaking.”
