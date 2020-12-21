Endowment to provide scholarships for business students

By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 21, 2020 at 10:49 PM CST - Updated December 21 at 10:49 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University announced a new scholarship that would benefit students in the Neil Griffin College of Business.

The scholarship is named University Lofts endowment scholarship, nearing $25,000 in funds.

The scholarship will mark the new opening of Jonesboro’s lifestyle, offering students off-campus living, near downtown Jonesboro.

The micro-loft offers a fully furnished loft with complete amenities within walking and biking distance to the Arkansas State University - Jonesboro campus.

“Scholarships like this are absolutely critical in assisting students with the financial pressures that come with pursuing any degree program,”
Parker Sitton, Property Manager

If interested in privately funded scholarships or to give Arkansas State Univesity, contact the Office of Development at Development@AState.edu or by phone at (870) 972-3940.

