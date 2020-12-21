Endowment to provide scholarships for business students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University announced a new scholarship that would benefit students in the Neil Griffin College of Business.
The scholarship is named University Lofts endowment scholarship, nearing $25,000 in funds.
The scholarship will mark the new opening of Jonesboro’s lifestyle, offering students off-campus living, near downtown Jonesboro.
The micro-loft offers a fully furnished loft with complete amenities within walking and biking distance to the Arkansas State University - Jonesboro campus.
If interested in privately funded scholarships or to give Arkansas State Univesity, contact the Office of Development at Development@AState.edu or by phone at (870) 972-3940.
