Five players score in double figures, #11 Arkansas women beat UAPB

Redshirt senior guard Destiny Slocum led the Hogs on the scoresheet, going for a game-high 18 points on a seven of 12 clip from the field. She also hit four threes in the game, which matched her season-high. The Hogs had several big contributions off the bench once again, as redshirt sophomore forward Erynn Barnum registered her first double-double of the season, going for 13 points and 10 rebounds, while sophomore guard Marquesha Davis scored 15 points, pulled down four rebounds and dished two assists.