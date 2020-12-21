Flights resume after Memphis air traffic control facility shut down for COVID-19 cleaning

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 21, 2020 at 2:04 PM CST - Updated December 21 at 3:45 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 prompted a temporary ground stop at Memphis International Airport and several other commercial airports near the Mid-South.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the ground stop Monday morning while the FAA’s Memphis Air Traffic Control Center was closed for COVID-19 cleaning.

All incoming and outgoing traffic was suspended until the order was lifted around 2:30 p.m. A spokesperson for MEM says flights have resumed.

It’s not immediately clear how many flights were affected.

