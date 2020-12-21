Former Greene County Sheriff’s Lieutenant pleads guilty to stealing FBI money

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Greene County Sheriff’s Lieutenant arrested in 2019 pleaded guilty to stealing over $30,000 of FBI money.
According to a press release from Cody Hiland, Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District of Arkansas, Scott Pillow pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government funds.
The investigation began in 2019 after investigators received information that Pillow was abusing his role with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
On Nov. 4, 2019, FBI Special Agents and Task Force Officers staged a glass pipe drug bust and requested Pillow’s assistance with the investigation.
During the staged bust, a red backpack containing $76,000, with ten bundles of $7,600 each in the backpack, was placed in the vehicle. Investigators recorded the serial numbers.
After helping conduct the staged glass pipe drug bust, Pillow later called FBI officials and told them the backpack contained $45,600, causing agents to believe Pillow took four bundles of $7,600, totaling $30,400 of stolen FBI funds.
Agents then obtained a search warrant and searched Pillow’s home, uncovering $2,300 in his possession and $27,820 in a safe in the attic. Officials could not find the remaining $280.
The serial numbers at Pillow’s home matched the original FBI numbers.
“On the very rare occasion that we encounter corruption within law enforcement, we will take every action necessary to root it out,”United States Attorney Cody Hiland said. “Our office will hold accountable any officer who violates the public trust so that we may uphold the integrity of a profession that deserves our gratitude and respect.”
“The appalling criminal actions of former Lt. Scott Pillow revealed his lack of integrity and greed,” said FBI Little Rock Special Agent in Charge Diane Upchurch. “Quite simply, he betrayed his brothers and sisters in law enforcement. Officers who are sworn to protect and serve are held to a higher standard, and FBI Little Rock will continue to uphold Arkansans’ trust in law enforcement.”
Pillow will be sentenced at a later date.
Pillow faces up to ten years in prison, a fine up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release.
