Hospitals getting ready for Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccines; Jonesboro’s first responders vaccinated

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Both NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital and St. Bernards Medical Center have nearly administered all of their Phase 1 COVID-19 vaccines.
Phase 2 covers more medical frontline workers and those in the community.
The second round of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive this week for both hospitals.
NEA Baptist’s next shipment will be 975 vaccines, and St. Bernards will be getting 2,200 vaccines.
So far, neither hospital has received communications about the Moderna vaccine.
St. Bernards gave insight into the differences between the two vaccines.
The Pfizer vaccine is stored in -75-degree Celcius containers. Moderna can be stored in a normal freezer.
You must be 16 or older to receive the Pfizer vaccine and 18 or older for the Moderna vaccine.
In receiving the vaccine, the Pfizer vaccine comes in doses of 975. Moderna vaccines come in doses of 100.
With more vaccines coming, St. Bernards decided to vaccinate first responders in the community.
Members of the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, Jonesboro Police Department, Jonesboro Fire Department, Emerson Ambulance Services, and Medic One Ambulance leaders and employees can receive a vaccine.
“It just gives our officers another layer of protection,” Police Chief Rick Elliott said. “We’ve gone through a lot since this all started. I’ve had several officers that have come down with COVID, and we’re fortunate they got over it, but this just better protects our frontline workers every day.”
St. Bernards officials said they would offer a vaccine to as many first responders that want it.
