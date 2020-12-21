Local store fails ABC COVID-19 compliance inspection

By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 21, 2020 at 11:33 AM CST - Updated December 21 at 6:48 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas convenience store failed its recent COVID-19 compliance check.

During the past week, Alcoholic Beverage Control Enforcement agents visited more than 280 businesses statewide, including several in NEA.

According to a Monday news release, more than 91% of those establishments were in “full compliance” with the state’s COVID-19 directives.

However, 9% of those businesses visited failed their inspections, including Doublebeee’s #128 in Harrisburg. According to the ABC, staff and patrons were not wearing masks inside the store.

Scott Hardin, a spokesperson for the ABC, said violations have not been issued for those businesses not in compliance.

“ABC’s director will review the reporting to determine if violations will be issued along with the associated penalties,” he said.

NEA businesses visited in the last week:

Date Company Name City, County Results Notes (if applicable)
Dec. 17 at 8:30 p.m. Brickhouse Jonesboro, Craighead Passed
Dec. 17 at 10 p.m. Buffalo Wild Wings of Jonesboro Jonesboro, Craighead Passed
Dec. 18 at 11:30 a.m. Fraternal Order of Eagles Jonesboro, Craighead Passed
Dec. 18 at 10:45 Brickhouse Jonesboro, Craighead Passed
Dec. 18 at 11 p.m. VFW Post 1991 Jonesboro, Craighead Passed
Dec. 18 at 11:10 P.M. The Office Grill in Marketplace Jonesboro, Craighead Passed
Dec. 17 at 6:50 p.m. Main Street Pizza of Walnut Ridge Walnut Ridge, Lawrence Passed
Dec. 17 at 6:50 p.m. Mabry Smokehouse of Walnut Ridge Walnut Ridge, Lawrence Passed
Dec. 20 at 2:46 p.m. Mabry Smokehouse of Walnut Ridge Walnut Ridge, Lawrence Passed
Dec. 18 at 6:20 p.m. Doublebee’s #128 Harrisburg, Poinsett Failed Staff and patrons are not wearing mask in store

