Local store fails ABC COVID-19 compliance inspection

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas convenience store failed its recent COVID-19 compliance check.
During the past week, Alcoholic Beverage Control Enforcement agents visited more than 280 businesses statewide, including several in NEA.
According to a Monday news release, more than 91% of those establishments were in “full compliance” with the state’s COVID-19 directives.
However, 9% of those businesses visited failed their inspections, including Doublebeee’s #128 in Harrisburg. According to the ABC, staff and patrons were not wearing masks inside the store.
Scott Hardin, a spokesperson for the ABC, said violations have not been issued for those businesses not in compliance.
“ABC’s director will review the reporting to determine if violations will be issued along with the associated penalties,” he said.
NEA businesses visited in the last week:
