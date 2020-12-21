New shoes purchased from Burge’s Shoe Center to be sent to children’s home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Belinda Hurley, the owner of the Christian World store in Blytheville, wanted to purchase shoes from Burge’s Shoe Center to honor the life of Kenny Burge to send to the Arkansas Baptist Homes for Children.
Hurley knew Burge for 36 years, as they both ran businesses on Main Street.
She said that the Lord laid it on her heart that she did something that combined two things that Burge loved: shoes and children.
“Kenny did love kids. He did love kids, and he loved having them in the store, and he enjoyed entertaining them, so I think it’s just the perfect way to honor his memory,” Hurley said.
Little did Hurley know that this would cause people from Blytheville and Gosnell to follow suit so they too could honor Burge’s memory.
She was overwhelmed by the outpour of the two communities.
“Very heartwarming,” she said. “It’s hard not to become emotional because I am emotional over all of it.”
Hurley’s friend, Debbie Finch, offered to take the donations to the Arkansas Baptist Homes for Children.
Finch says that she worked for Burge’s Shoe Center when she was in college, and she said that the number of shoes donated shows that Kenny Burge touched many lives.
“There are big, huge hearts, bigger than the United States, of people that live here,” said Finch. “They care, and he is going to be missed so much.”
As of Monday afternoon, Burge’s Shoe Center has collected over 70 pairs of shoes.
Donations of purchased shoes from Burge’s will be accepted until Tuesday, Dec. 22, and will go to the Arkansas Baptist Homes for Children on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
