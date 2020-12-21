Salvation Army grants 800 Angels’ wishes but Kettles are down $22,000

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Salvation Army workers and volunteers were busy Monday handing out gifts to those on the Angel Tree list.
Over 700 children and 100 seniors received clothes, shoes, toys, or even groceries to help them during this time of year.
It took the work of many in the community to make it possible. Twenty-five volunteers gathered up the items to hand through car windows and place them in the trunks of cars.
Major Beverly Lawrence said we should always help those in need but, especially now more than ever, after many experienced a rough 2020.
“There’s more need. People are out of work, people have had the COVID or had family members,” Lawrence said. “We all know, it is just a different environment right now with this pandemic going on.”
While the Angel Tree gifts were a success, other areas that fund the Salvation Army are not being as successful.
The bells that welcome holiday shoppers at doors this time of year ring loudly, but the buckets are light this year.
Their paid bell ringers are few and far between. At one time, there were 16-20 kettle workers. Now, they have only six.
Major Lawrence said one worker contracted the coronavirus, and it scared others from working.
She hopes these few days before Christmas can help turn things around.
“We’re about $22,000 short of our goal so, we are just praying and believing that these next three days people are going to come through for us with money or checks. We’ll take either one,” she said.
If they do not meet this goal, it will impact their finances.
You can find kettle workers at Kroger and Walmart if you would like to donate.
